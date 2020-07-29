Protests in US City Enter Third Month
July 29, 2020 10:25 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The Trump administration on Wednesday announced an expanded effort to assist local law enforcement in U.S. cities that have seen spikes in violent crime. At the same time, a deal was announced to withdraw federal forces from the city of Portland, Oregon, where protests for racial justice have entered a third month. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports on the controversy over sending in federal forces to help police American cities.
Camera: Kevin Balmer
Produced by: Henry Hernandez