Protests in US City Enter Third Month

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced an expanded effort to assist local law enforcement in U.S. cities that have seen spikes in violent crime. At the same time, a deal was announced to withdraw federal forces from the city of Portland, Oregon, where protests for racial justice have entered a third month. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports on the controversy over sending in federal forces to help police American cities.

