Province in Southern Pakistan Set to Ban Plastic Bags on October First

September 30, 2019 04:35 AM
They choke coral reefs, clog waterways, and provide a near-permanent mark on the landfills they occupy.  One environmental agency (WWF) estimates that Pakistan's port city of Karachi produces five-to-seven-thousand tons of plastic each day. A ban on plastic bags in the region is due to go into effect this week. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has this story in the bag.

