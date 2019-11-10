Public Impeachment Hearings Start This Week in Washington
November 10, 2019 03:06 PM
The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee moves to public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Democrats say the president abused power by withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on a political foe. Republicans contend Trump has done nothing to be impeached. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports