Impeachment Inquiry

Public Impeachment Hearings Start This Week in Washington

November 10, 2019 03:06 PM
Public Impeachment Hearings Start This Week in Washington video player.
Embed
Link

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee moves to public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.  Democrats say the president abused power by withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on a political foe.  Republicans contend Trump has done nothing to be impeached.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:30
Lying in Style: Crystal-Studded Coffin Highlights Moscow Funeral Show
Russia Coffins
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:06
Ethical AI Learns Human Rights Framework
Ethical AI
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:05
High-end Choppers Move Into the Life Saving Business
Blade Organ Delivery
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:39
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not a Space Invasion
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not Space Invasion
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:29
Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism
Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism