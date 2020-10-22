Quick Takes

Puppy With Green Fur Born in Sardinia

October 22, 2020 08:43 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 5 MB
720p | 10 MB
1080p | 20 MB
Original | 59 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Have you ever seen a green dog before, or thought they even existed? Well, it seems they do. 

Sardinian dog owners got a surprise when a new litter of puppies were born and one of them had green fur. 

No bets on the name though, of course they called him Pistachio. 

Farmer Cristian Mallocci couldn't believe his eyes when Spelacchia (Italian for mangy), one of his eight farm dogs, gave birth to a tiny green puppy on October 9. 

There's no doubt that Pistachio is the special one out of his four brothers and sisters, who were all born with white fur, the same color, as their mixed breed mom. 

(Reuters)  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 07:07 PM
Drone Footage Shows Looting in Lagos Amid Further Unrest
Drone Footage Shows Looting in Lagos Amid Further Unrest
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 03:41 PM
Florida Sees Record Turnout for Early Voting
Florida Sees Record Turnout for Early Voting
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54
Africa 54 Logo
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:07 PM
Will Election Change US Policy on Iran?
Will Election Change US Policy on Iran?
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 03:08 AM
What to Watch For in Final Trump-Biden Debate
 Final Trump-Biden Debate: What to Watch For