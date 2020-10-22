Puppy With Green Fur Born in Sardinia

Have you ever seen a green dog before, or thought they even existed? Well, it seems they do.

Sardinian dog owners got a surprise when a new litter of puppies were born and one of them had green fur.

No bets on the name though, of course they called him Pistachio.

Farmer Cristian Mallocci couldn't believe his eyes when Spelacchia (Italian for mangy), one of his eight farm dogs, gave birth to a tiny green puppy on October 9.

There's no doubt that Pistachio is the special one out of his four brothers and sisters, who were all born with white fur, the same color, as their mixed breed mom.

(Reuters)