Put Yourself In The Hot Seat

Experience the challenges, hopes, and fears faced by young tech entrepreneurs across Africa.

StartUP Africa is a ground-breaking television series that documents the effort to bridge the digital divide between Africa and the rest of the world. This effort is led by young entrepreneurs, men and women, who are breaking stereotypes and building the future of Africa. The series celebrates and promotes diversity and the inclusion of sub-Saharan Africa being an integral and critical part of the future of the global tech industry.