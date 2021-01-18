Put Yourself In The Hot Seat

January 18, 2021 08:33 PM
Experience the challenges, hopes, and fears faced by young tech entrepreneurs across Africa.

StartUP Africa is a ground-breaking television series that documents the effort to bridge the digital divide between Africa and the rest of the world. This effort is led by young entrepreneurs, men and women, who are breaking stereotypes and building the future of Africa. The series celebrates and promotes diversity and the inclusion of sub-Saharan Africa being an integral and critical part of the future of the global tech industry.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:17 PM
StartUP Africa Rise Up, S1, E6
Startup Africa S1, Ep 6 RISE UP
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 05:51 PM
StartUP Africa, Health-Tech, S1, E5
Startup Africa EP 5 HEALTH-TECH
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 05:52 PM
StartUP Africa, Farm to City, S1, E4
Startup Africa S1, Ep 4 FARM TO CITY
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 05:54 PM
StartUP Africa, Opportunity, S1, E3
Startup Africa S1, EP 3 OPPORTUNITY
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 11:49 PM
StartUP Africa, Ride Share, S1, E2
StartUP Africa Ride Share, S1, Ep2