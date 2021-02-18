Put Yourself in the Hot Seat

COMING SOON: Season 2 of StartUP Africa Fall 2021.

StartUP Africa is just who we are and what it is most important: our dreams about the Africa we are building. – Kimenyi Aimable, founder and CEO, Algorithm, Rwanda

Young tech entrepreneurs are building the future of Africa. They’re imagining new ways to do business, deliver services, solve problems such as traffic congestion, and otherwise improve lives – all while deepening digital connections between the continent and the rest of the world.

“StartUP Africa” documents those efforts. The ground-breaking series celebrates a diverse, inclusive sub-Saharan Africa as an integral part of the growing global tech industry. The series aims to inspire and guide a new generation to dream and act big, to produce innovations, solutions, and jobs.

The series is co-produced by the Voice of America and leading broadcast TV stations in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya, ensuring unique and authentic views of Africa’s tech scene. It also reflects VOA’s commitment to reporting on high technology, from its roots in Silicon Valley to Africa and beyond.

Join tech entrepreneurs on “StartUP Africa” as they confide in their hopes and confront challenges in launching companies. Learn from these risk-takers in the hot seat.