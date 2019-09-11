Europe

Putin Election Defeat Signals Uncertain Future for Russia

September 11, 2019 04:14 AM
Putin Election Defeat Signals Uncertain Future for Russia video player.
Embed
Link

Russian voters this week dealt the party of President Vladimir Putin a heavy blow in local elections that were marred by street protests and police crackdowns in Moscow.  Putin’s United Russia party lost control of key regions, including the capital, raising questions of how long he may continue to lead what some analysts say is an increasingly restive nation.  Ricardo Marquina and Olga Pavlova in Moscow, Mary Motta reports.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 02:25
Britain on Election Footing as Crisis Pits Parliament vs. Prime Minister
Britain on Election Footing as Crisis Pits Parliament v Prime Minister
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 01:52
Report: Trump Orders Crackdown on Homelessness in California
Report: Trump Orders Crackdown on Homelessness in California
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 01:40
Graffiti That Jumps, Technology Makes Art Come to Life
Graffiti That Jumps, Technology Makes Art Come to Life
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 01:30
10 Top Democrats Face Off in Houston
10 Top Democrats Face Off in Houston
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 01:13
US Court Rules Terror Watchlist Unconstitutional
US Court Rules Terror Watchlist Unconstitutional