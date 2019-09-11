Europe

Putin Election Setback Signals Uncertain Future for Russia

September 11, 2019 04:14 AM
Russian voters this week dealt the party of President Vladimir Putin a heavy blow in local elections that were marred by street protests and police crackdowns in Moscow.  Putin’s United Russia party lost control of key regions, including the capital, raising questions of how long he may continue to lead what some analysts say is an increasingly restive nation.  Ricardo Marquina and Olga Pavlova in Moscow, Mary Motta reports.

