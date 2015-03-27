Q&A Williams Curtis France Crash

March 27, 2015 01:45 PM
Embed
Listen
Q&A Williams Curtis France Crash 1860526
Q&A Williams Curtis France Crash 1860526 audio player.

A French prosecutor says the co-pilot of the Germanwings passenger jet that crashed in the French Alps this week made a "deliberate attempt to destroy the aircraft." Todd Curtis is the creator of the website Airsafe.com, and a former airline safety engineer for Boeing. V-O-A's Sarah Williams asked him if there are recent precedents for such a plane crash.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover