QAnon Threat

Host Carol Castiel and assistant producer at the Current Affairs Desk, Sydney Sherry, talk with Naureen Chowdhury Fink, executive director at The Soufan Center (TSC), about the dangers posed by QAnon, a conspiracy-fueled far-right movement in the United States which has been classified as a domestic terror threat by the FBI. In a new TSC report entitled “Quantifying the Q Conspiracy: A Data – Driven Approach To Understanding the Threat Posed by QAnon,” contributor Chowdhury Fink says that social media platforms and foreign actors like Russia and China, are amplifying the disinformation and propaganda on which QAnon is premised, sowing division and discord among Americans.