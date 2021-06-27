QAnon Threat

June 27, 2021 01:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired June 25, 2021 06:30 PM

Embed
Listen
QAnon Threat
This program will begin at 1:30 PM
This program has ended.

Host Carol Castiel and assistant producer at the Current Affairs Desk, Sydney Sherry, talk with Naureen Chowdhury Fink, executive director at The Soufan Center (TSC), about the dangers posed by QAnon, a conspiracy-fueled far-right movement in the United States which has been classified as a domestic terror threat by the FBI. In a new TSC report entitled “Quantifying the Q Conspiracy: A Data – Driven Approach To Understanding the Threat Posed by QAnon,” contributor Chowdhury Fink says that social media platforms and foreign actors like Russia and China, are amplifying the disinformation and propaganda on which QAnon is premised, sowing division and discord among Americans.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 06:30 PM
QAnon Threat
FILE -- Supporters wearing shirts with the QAnon logo at a Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA, August 2, 2018.
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 06:30 PM
Sharp Power
Chris Walker-L and Jessica Ludwig - PCUSA
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 06:30 PM
Science Edition: Covid-19 Pandemic Update
Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The REACH…
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 06:30 PM
Africa Promotes Investment in Food Security
A woman walks with her blind husband as they carry food collected during a food distribution leaded by the international NGO Gift to the Givers, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 14, 2020.
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 06:30 PM
Congressman Ted Lieu, D, California
Congressman Ted Lieu, D, California MS Teams Grab PCUSA