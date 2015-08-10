In Quest for More Stillness, Researchers Make Lots of Noise
August 10, 2015 10:29 PM
Listen
In Quest for More Stillness, Researchers Make Lots of Noise 1813341
In Quest for More Stillness, Researchers Make Lots of Noise 1813341 audio player.
In southwestern Idaho this summer, biologists are purposefully making a racket to study the value of natural quiet. Solar-powered loudspeakers are blaring away on the sagebrush plains. A Boise State research team is testing how wildlife and humans respond to noise pollution. Correspondent Tom Banse reports the findings could someday guide solutions to lessen our noisy footprint in the world.