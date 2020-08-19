Rains Bring Chaos to Cities in India

Heavy rains drenched the Indian city of Gurugram, Wednesday, August 19, wreaking havoc as waterlogged streets caused massive traffic jams.

People waded through waist-high waters.

City authorities deployed teams to pump water from a flooded underpass.

Meanwhile, heavy showers in the southern city of Belagavi upended daily routines as widespread construction and clogged drains and waterways have made the area increasingly vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon.

(Reuters)