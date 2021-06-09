Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld
June 09, 2021 01:30 AM
Bosnian military chief Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld Tuesday by the United Nations’ International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia,” Mladic had appealed his convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s Bosnian War.