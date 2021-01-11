Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack
January 11, 2021
Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack
More Democrats and Republicans are calling on US President to resign or advocating for impeachment. We take a look at the legal definitions of sedition and insurrection; and the growing split in the Republican party. Plus an update on the Indonesian jetliner crash, and the 2020 Prince Claus FundPrincipal Laureate.