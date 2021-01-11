Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack

January 11, 2021 12:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 10, 2021 10:30 PM

Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack
More Democrats and Republicans are calling on US President to resign or advocating for impeachment. We take a look at the legal definitions of sedition and insurrection; and the growing split in the Republican party. Plus an update on the Indonesian jetliner crash, and the 2020 Prince Claus FundPrincipal Laureate.

