Middle East

Reactions Mixed on Netanyahu's Corruption Charges

November 22, 2019 03:13 AM
Reactions Mixed on Netanyahu's Corruption Charges video player.
Embed
Link

People in Israel have expressed mixed reactions to the news that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges. His supporters believe the charges are fabricated, and his opponents are calling for his resignation. Netanyahu is vowing to fight back, but it is not clear how long he can hold on to power after the indictment. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 03:45
Trump's Visit to Apple Factory Brings Possibility of More Tariff Relief
Trump's Visit to Apple Factory Brings Possibility of More Tariff Relief
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 03:30
American Farmers Embrace Hemp after Legalization
American Farmers Embrace Hemp after Legalization
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 17:32
Horses Aid in Therapy for Some Children With Disabilities in Zimbabwe
Horses Aid in Therapy for Some With Disabilities in Zimbabwe
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 16:46
New York City Aims to Go Fully Zero Waste by 2030
New York City Aims to Go Fully Zero Waste By 2030
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 15:41
A Photography Exhibition Captures the Lives of Kurdish Fighters
A Photography Exhibition Captures the Lives of Kurdish Fighters