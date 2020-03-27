Red Carpet: Episode 46
March 27, 2020 10:38 AM
This week on Red Carpet, how the spread of the Coronavirus continues to impact the entertainment industry. We take a look at some celebrities who have tested positive, including African artists, and how some celebrities are stepping up to help combat the virus. And, how Hollywood is making some new films available online for viewing despite the closure of theaters worldwide. These stories and more on this episode of Red Carpet.