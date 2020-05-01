Red Carpet: Episode 51
May 01, 2020 12:13 PM
This week on Red Carpet, how graffiti artists in Kenya are sharing messages on Coronavirus preventative measures, while a handball referee in Tunisia is issuing red, yellow, and blue cards to those who are not social distancing. And, we take a listen to the new version of South African dance hit "Pata Pata" which include lyrics to help spread information about Coronavirus. These stories and more on this week's show.