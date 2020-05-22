Red Carpet: Episode 54

May 22, 2020 12:56 PM
On Red Carpet this week, nurses in Kenya are dancing off stress and lifting their spirits amid having to care for COVID-19 patients and how some celebrities helped make graduation special for the class of 2020 despite the circumstances. And, a new documentary highlights Senegalese designer Sarah Diouf's journey as she aims to inspire the world of African fashion. These stories and much more on this episode.
 

