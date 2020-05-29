Red Carpet: Episode 55
May 29, 2020 12:12 AM
This week on Red Carpet, Africa Day celebrations! Also, the launch of new music label Def Jam Africa and we tell you who is on Essence magazine's first Africa list, recognizing the continent's most talented and inspirational people in music, sports, and more. And, a Congolese fashion designer gets creative in how she debuts her latest collection amid the Coronavirus pandemic. These stories and more on this week's show.