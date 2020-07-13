Red Carpet: Episode 60

On Red Carpet this week, a recap of the virtual BET awards, which included Zimbabwean artist Sha Sha winning the viewer’s choice award for best new international act and artists using their performances to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement. Director Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick are partnering on a Netflix series exploring the former NFL star's childhood and adolescence. And, how can you join the African Mobile Film Festival? We have the details. These stories and more on the show this week.