Red Carpet: Episode 61

This week on Red Carpet, a look at Beyoncé's visual album “Black is King,” premiering on Disney Plus later this month. Also, how the National Museum of African American History and Culture and several other Smithsonian institutions are preserving artwork created following protests over the death of George Floyd. And, a Brazilian documentary examines the connection between current domestic work and past slavery in a profession where the majority of workers are black women. These stories and more this week.