Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 100
April 09, 2021 09:45 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On Red Carpet this week, how one South African youth choir has come up with its own way to convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccines. We also hear from Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall on the upcoming inaugural season, and how singer The Weeknd is giving back to an issue that hits close to home. These stories and much more on the show this week.