Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 64
July 31, 2020 09:00 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On Red Carpet this week, the South African International Ballet Competition took place virtually due to COVID-19, but participation was still a hit. Also, a new art project in Ohio encourages artists of color to bring their talent to the streets following protests against racial injustice. And, a look at the new model sporting an afro for Sports Illustrated. These topics and more this week.