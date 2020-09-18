Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 71
September 18, 2020
This week on Red Carpet, how US Open winner Osaka is using her platform to bring attention to racial injustice. Also, New York Fashion Week this year includes Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK, the first African American designer to be sponsored by NYFW/IMG, and how traditional African storytelling in South Africa has made its way online due to the Coronavirus pandemic. These stories and more on the show this week.