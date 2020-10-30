Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 77

October 30, 2020 09:00 AM
This week on Red Carpet, a look at Somalia's first independent, modern arts institution. We also hear from the organizers and filmmakers for the AFI FEST, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious film festivals, which took place virtually this year. And, a look back at jazz great Louis Armstrong and his All-Stars band's Africa tour 60 years ago. These stories and much more on the show this week. 

