Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 79

November 13, 2020 09:00 AM
This week on Red Carpet, Nigerian artist Wizkid drops a new album dedicated to his country that faces protests following renewed concerns about police misconduct. We look at how Brazilian fashion shows are handling diversity by focusing more on their models and the color of their skin. Also, how are comedians continuing to make people laugh during the Coronavirus pandemic? These stories and more on this week's show.

