Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 81
November 27, 2020 09:39 AM
This week on Red Carpet, who are the eight players with Nigerian ties selected in this year's NBA draft? And, a look at the excitement surrounding the reunion special for popular 90s show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." We also look at some of the big-name artists performing social justice anthems for an online concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of the UN. These stories and more on this week's show.