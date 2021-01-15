Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 88
January 15, 2021 09:00 AM
On Red Carpet this week, a look into the documentary "MLK/FBI" ahead of the U.S. holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, how a Cairo museum allows visitors to enjoy 70 illusions that test their senses, mind and psyche. And, an Ethiopian refugee shares how he teaches refugee children in Sudan to express themselves through art. These stories and more on the show this week.