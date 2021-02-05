Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 91
This week on Red Carpet, Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler's newest project with Disney+ includes a Wakanda-based series. And, a look at how 2021 looks to be the year of women with many films coming out by female directors. We also have the story of Alexander Joe, a Zimbabwean-born veteran photographer in Madagascar and what inspires his work. These stories and more on this week's show.