Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 91

February 05, 2021 09:00 AM
This week on Red Carpet, Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler's newest project with Disney+ includes a Wakanda-based series. And, a look at how 2021 looks to be the year of women with many films coming out by female directors. We also have the story of Alexander Joe, a Zimbabwean-born veteran photographer in Madagascar and what inspires his work. These stories and more on this week's show.

