Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 96

March 12, 2021 09:00 AM
On Red Carpet this week, it's Women's History Month, so we look at how some stars are celebrating women and their impact around the world. We have reactions from Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. And, two members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir of South Africa sit down virtually with Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell to discuss their new music video. These stories and much more on the show this week.

