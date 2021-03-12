Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 96
March 12, 2021 09:00 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On Red Carpet this week, it's Women's History Month, so we look at how some stars are celebrating women and their impact around the world. We have reactions from Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. And, two members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir of South Africa sit down virtually with Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell to discuss their new music video. These stories and much more on the show this week.