Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 97

March 19, 2021 09:00 AM
360p | 48 MB
480p | 68 MB
540p | 89 MB
720p | 182 MB
1080p | 347 MB
Original | 1,109 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week on Red Carpet, a recap of Grammys night - big wins for female artists while Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid also walked away with wins. And nominations for the Oscars, including singer Andra Day's best actress nod for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," who took the role to help shape narratives around Black history. Also, how some social media stars are proving the online world is not just for young people. These stories and more on this week's show.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 96
RC 96
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 95
RC 95
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 94
RC 94
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 93
RC 93
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 92
RC 92