Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 97

This week on Red Carpet, a recap of Grammys night - big wins for female artists while Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid also walked away with wins. And nominations for the Oscars, including singer Andra Day's best actress nod for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," who took the role to help shape narratives around Black history. Also, how some social media stars are proving the online world is not just for young people. These stories and more on this week's show.