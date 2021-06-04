Red Carpet - Season 2, Episode 108
June 04, 2021 09:00 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On Red Carpet this week, we have updates in basketball, soccer, and tennis, including the Basketball Africa League finals and tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open. Also, a look at the film “In the Heights” about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in a New York neighborhood and Lin Manuel Miranda’s love letter to the place where he grew up. These stories and more on this week's show.