Red Carpet - Season 2, Episode 108

June 04, 2021 09:00 AM
360p | 49 MB
480p | 70 MB
540p | 97 MB
720p | 210 MB
1080p | 362 MB
Original | 343 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On Red Carpet this week, we have updates in basketball, soccer, and tennis, including the Basketball Africa League finals and tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open. Also, a look at the film “In the Heights” about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in a New York neighborhood and Lin Manuel Miranda’s love letter to the place where he grew up. These stories and more on this week's show. 

