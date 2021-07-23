Red Carpet - Season 2, Episode 115
July 23, 2021 09:00 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On Red Carpet this week, we have the story of Beninoise and French photographer Laeila Adjovi as part of our Picture Africa series. Also, how a rapper turned farmer in Burkina Faso channels the struggles of being on the front line of climate change into his music. And a look at the free sports hijab that Finland's football association is offering in hopes of recruiting more players. These stories and more on the show this week.