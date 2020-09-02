Europe

Refugees Abandoned at Sea Between Turkey and Greece

September 02, 2020 02:34 PM
Refugees in Turkey seeking new lives by crossing the eastern Mediterranean to Greece are increasingly subject to being robbed, beaten or even abandoned at sea. Encouraged to make the trip by Turkey, refugees — many from Syria — report they are being expelled by Greek authorities after they reach Greek territory. Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul.     
Camera: Heather Murdock  Produced by: Jon Spier 
 

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
