Refugees Abandoned at Sea Between Turkey and Greece
September 02, 2020 02:34 PM
Refugees in Turkey seeking new lives by crossing the eastern Mediterranean to Greece are increasingly subject to being robbed, beaten or even abandoned at sea. Encouraged to make the trip by Turkey, refugees — many from Syria — report they are being expelled by Greek authorities after they reach Greek territory. Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul.
Camera: Heather Murdock Produced by: Jon Spier