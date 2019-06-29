Refugees Start Life Anew at Georgia Coffee Shop
Refugees Start Life Anew at Georgia Coffee Shop
Moving to a new country to explore new opportunities can be an exciting change for many. For refugees, however, fleeing your home and leaving behind loved ones to establish a new life in an unfamiliar land is difficult. In Clarkston, Georgia, a coffee shop is making a heartfelt effort to transition refugees into their new lives in America. VOA's Imron Jadoon has more.