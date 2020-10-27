As Regional Tensions Rise, Turkey Keeps Eye on US Race
October 27, 2020 03:24 PM
The US Presidential elections are getting much attention in Turkey amid increased tensions between the two countries. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, many see Donald Trump as having a good relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan while others believe challenger Joe Biden will bring a more assertive and pragmatic approach.
Camera, Producer: Dorian Jones