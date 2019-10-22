Regular Competitions Help Kenyan Marathon Runners Win Medals
Kenya's reputation as a producer of world-class marathon runners was further boosted this month when Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei broke world records on the same weekend. Running is a big thing for the East African nation, where regular competitions give Kenyans a chance to prepare for greater glory. Mohammed Yusuf has more from Nairobi.