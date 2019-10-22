Africa

Regular Competitions Help Kenyan Marathon Runners Win Medals

October 22, 2019 05:03 AM
Regular Competitions Help Kenyan Marathon Runners Win Medals video player.
Kenya's reputation as a producer of world-class marathon runners was further boosted this month when Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei broke world records on the same weekend.  Running is a big thing for the East African nation, where regular competitions give Kenyans a chance to prepare for greater glory. Mohammed Yusuf has more from Nairobi.

Mohammed Yusuf
