Religious Adherence Complicates Israel’s Coronavirus Concerns
April 02, 2020 05:48 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the Mossad security force and other officials entered home quarantine after Israel’s health minister tested positive for COVID-19. The minister belongs to the country’s ultra-Orthodox community, which has resisted government bans on large gatherings and emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus in Israel. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.