Coronavirus Outbreak

Religious Adherence Complicates Israel’s Coronavirus Concerns

April 02, 2020 05:48 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the Mossad security force and other officials entered home quarantine after Israel’s health minister tested positive for COVID-19. The minister belongs to the country’s ultra-Orthodox community, which has resisted government bans on large gatherings and emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus in Israel. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
Latest Episodes
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 17:24
Amid Russia’s Growing Coronavirus Threat, a Shifting Kremlin Response
Amid Russia’s Growing Coronavirus Threat, a Shifting Kremlin Response
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 17:19
Lessons the Spanish Flu Taught the World
Lessons the Spanish Flu Taught the World
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:07
Online Learning Gives New Meaning to 'Night' School
Examiners sit in an empty classroom as they listen to students defending their thesis on line, at the Politecnico University in Milan, Italy, March 5, 2020.
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:17
African Artists Raise Coronavirus Awareness Through Songs
African Artists Raise Coronavirus Awareness Through Songs
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:05
How Dangerous Is a Sneeze?
How Dangerous Is a Sneeze?