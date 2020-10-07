Removing Historical Statues: Politics and Heritage Collide

A debate is raging around the United States over statues that were built to memorialize historical figures. Some champion those honored as heroes who helped build the country. Others say their involvement in slavery and colonialism taints their legacy. Mike O’Sullivan reports on the national debate over what to do with statues that some Americans see as a part of their cultural legacy, and others as an offensive reminder of oppression.

