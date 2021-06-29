USA

Reparations: Can Money Absolve the Sins of the Past?

June 29, 2021
The issue of reparations — making amends for historical wrongs perpetrated against a group or population — has always been highly controversial. But to the victims of atrocities like genocide and slavery, offering such compensation should be a no-brainer. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo looks at examples of reparations as they relate to the debate over reparations for African Americans in the U.S.

Henry Ridgwell contributed to this report.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
