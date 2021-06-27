Reparations Debate

As the United States grapples with the legacy of slavery and centuries of racial discrimination, host Carol Castiel talks with Jennifer Oast, professor and chair of the Department of History at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, and Noah Millman, political columnist for the Week,  about the merits and drawbacks of reparations for descendants of slaves and why the debate has been revived in recent days.

