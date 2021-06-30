Reparations, Remorse and Redress
June 30, 2021 02:30 PM
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, we’ll talk about reparations and redress as Namibia negotiates with Germany on compensation for colonial-era genocide.
Host Haydé Adams is joined by political analyst Hoze Riruako, Pena Brock, a researcher at Namibia Institute for Democracy, political scientist Joshua Kwesi Aikins and Phiwokuhle Mnyandu, a lecturer of African Studies at Howard University.