A Report Card on Democracy in Africa - Straight Talk Africa
August 28, 2019 02:30 PM
Listen
Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa audio player.
In this episode, of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali explores the democratization across the Continent. He is joined by Kenneth K. Mwenda, a former Rhodes Scholar and Professor of Law at University of Pretoria in South Africa and by Cyril Obi, a Nigerian Political Scientist, who is Program Director of The Africa Initiatives at the Social Science Research Council in New York City.