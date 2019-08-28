A Report Card on Democracy in Africa - Straight Talk Africa

August 28, 2019 02:30 PM
In this episode, of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali explores the democratization across the Continent. He is joined by Kenneth K. Mwenda, a former Rhodes Scholar and Professor of Law at University of Pretoria in South Africa and by Cyril Obi, a Nigerian Political Scientist, who is Program Director of The Africa Initiatives at the Social Science Research Council in New York City.
 

