Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter’s Notebook: Life Gets Harder for World’s Most Vulnerable People

March 26, 2020 03:21 AM
As journalists, our duty is often to witness the suffering of families torn apart by wars and other disasters.  Now, as millions of people around the world stay home to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, for many of the world’s most vulnerable people, life is getting even harder.  Humanitarian and government workers cannot help if they cannot leave their homes and more often than ever before in modern history, journalists are not on the scene.  VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Istanbul.

Heather Murdock
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
US Says It’s Ready to Work With China on Coronavirus
IS Claims Afghanistan Sikh Temple Attack That Killed at Least 25
Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment 
Italian High-fashion Firm Now Makes Masks Instead of Clothes
During a Pandemic, People Look to Survival Camps
