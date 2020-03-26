Reporter’s Notebook: Life Gets Harder for World’s Most Vulnerable People

As journalists, our duty is often to witness the suffering of families torn apart by wars and other disasters. Now, as millions of people around the world stay home to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, for many of the world’s most vulnerable people, life is getting even harder. Humanitarian and government workers cannot help if they cannot leave their homes and more often than ever before in modern history, journalists are not on the scene. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Istanbul.