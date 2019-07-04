Reporter's Roundtable
On Reporters' Roundtable join host and journalist Douglas Mpuga, along with a lively panel of journalists, who analyze the week’s major developments in Africa.
Ugandan-born journalist Douglas Mpuga heads a panel of journalists as it examines important issues and developments in Africa the past week.
Listen to an in-depth analysis of the trends emerging across the continent. The discussion is lively, informative and thought-provoking.
Douglas Mpuga joined VOA in 2001. Before joining VOA, he worked in Uganda for the national broadcaster, Radio Uganda.
Schedule
Thursday 1730 UTC/GMT
Contact
E-mail
reporters@voanews.com
Telephone
To leave a message for the program staff, call +1.202.205.9942. After you hear the VOA identification, press 55 and then leave your message after the tone. Speak clearly and provide
your name and location. We might use your comments in our program!
Postal Mail
Voice of America
Reporters' Roundtable
Room 1613
330 Independence Avenue,SW
Washington, DC 20237
USA