REPOST MONDAY - In Israel, Shin Bet Security Services Is Responsible for Covid-19 Contact Tracing

October 01, 2020 04:03 PM
Israel is struggling against a virulent second wave of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with thousands of new cases diagnosed every day. A key element in the fight to contain the pandemic is contact tracing. In Israel, this is conducted by the Internal Security Service, the Shin Bet, using methods originally designed for counterterrorism. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen 

Produced: Barry Unger

 

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
