REPOST MONDAY - In Israel, Shin Bet Security Services Is Responsible for Covid-19 Contact Tracing
October 01, 2020 04:03 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Israel is struggling against a virulent second wave of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with thousands of new cases diagnosed every day. A key element in the fight to contain the pandemic is contact tracing. In Israel, this is conducted by the Internal Security Service, the Shin Bet, using methods originally designed for counterterrorism. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.
Camera: Ricki Rosen
Produced: Barry Unger