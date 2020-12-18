Republican Senate Majority Leader Acknowledges Biden Victory

Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday with panelists Emily Tamkin, U.S. Editor for the New Statesman and Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to the National Journal discuss the latest top stories of the week. The stories of the week they discuss include Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election win after the electoral college formally confirmed Biden's victory over President Trump.