2020 USA Votes

Republicans and Democrats Adapt Conventions to Coronavirus Pandemic

August 28, 2020 01:52 AM
Republicans have their turn this week holding their convention to renominate Donald Trump to run for a second term as president of the United States. As with the Democrats last week, the coronavirus pandemic forced Republicans to rethink holding a convention while remaining socially distant. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how it is working.

Steve Redisch
