Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment
March 27, 2020 05:29 PM
With the global COVID-19 death toll surging past 23,000 people this week, accelerated efforts to develop coronavirus treatments are primarily focused on adapting existing drugs intended to fight other diseases. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that the medications being tested focus on three areas: neutralizing the virus itself, alleviating some of its life-threatening symptoms, and boosting a patient’s immune system to fight off infection.